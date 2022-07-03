For a group of lucky kids in Laramie, there’s no better place to be on a Saturday than the Albany County Fairgrounds for the annual Jubilee Days Kids Horse Show.
At its 1976 inception, the event was a pony show with eight riders. Now it’s blossomed into a yearly tradition that serves hoards of youngsters from toddlers to 16-year-olds.
Miss Jubilee Days 1951 Shirley Lilley, along with her friends and other community members, created the event. Lilley still helps with the planning each year.
“There was nothing for little kids,” she said. “There were adult things but nothing that little kids could be in, so we decided to give it a try.”
Some of Saturday’s participants were first timers, while others rode on the coattails of a family legacy going back generations.
“(I’m) excited to ride around the arena,” said 5-year-old Callie Baker, who participated in the horse show for the first time this year. “I like to go fast.”
Speed — and appearances — were some of the reasons kids gave for loving the horse show.
“I like riding horses around,” 5-year-old Zayne Smith said. “I look like I’m driving a car on a horse.”
For Lilley, the most important part of the show is creating an atmosphere where kids can simply relax and enjoy themselves.
“We want the kids to have fun, not like in other places where they have to do a certain thing or ride a certain way,” she said.
Throughout the event, adults stood in the arena, helping direct the kids of which direction to go and give them tips along the way. “Shorten your reins,” and “kick with both feet,” were just some of the tips they gave to help the new riders.
First place winners received a belt buckle, while second through sixth place received a bit of cash and prizes ranging from a halter to a dollar coin. The youngest riders coveted their participation prize of a stuffed horse toy donated by The Curiosity Shoppe.
“We try to encourage some of the younger ones,” Lilley said. “Maybe they’re not good right now, but they will be. They learn and we try to have it so that there will be something that will make them feel good about themselves.”
As predicted, even the kids who felt jitters at the beginning of their rides were beaming with pride at the end. For kids in the older age brackets, the show presented an opportunity to continue honing their skills.
“I’ve worked with my horse for a long time,” Shy Ray Strickland said. “I’m excited to walk with him and lope.”
Nine-year-old Jade Davis has participated in the horse show since she was 1-year-old, following the legacy of her mother and grandfather who competed when they were kids.
“I like that I have competition,” Davis said.
For others, competing is all about enjoyment.
“It’s just fun,” said 15-year-old Wyatt Starks, who won the senior dummy roping competition. “Competing is fun.”
A list of winners was not available by the Boomerang’s press time. A list will be posted to this article at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang once available.