Frontier Days 2022

Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, waves to the crowd after competing in bareback riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on July 23 at Frontier Park.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.

According to a late Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold, 108,662 people visiting the rodeo, 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.

