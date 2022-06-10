For the past 17 years, a wall-sized mural of an eagle has watched over students in the gymnasium at Slade Elementary School. Now that the school is moving to a new facility, the time has come to say goodbye.
Current and former students and teachers from the school gathered for an ice cream social Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the eagle one last time before leaving for good.
While the students who worked on the mural have since grown up, some even now with children of their own, the memories of creating the mural have stayed with them.
“It goes full-circle,” said Breanna Thompson, who helped create the mural as a student at Slade and now has kids attending the school. “It's sentimental walking through the halls and seeing the mural.”
The large work of art was painted in 2005 with the help of Harvey Jackson, a professional artist from Gillette. Kathy Keenan, the art teacher at the time, recruited him to help with the project, which she said was a group effort.
The project cost $10,000, which students raised themselves by collecting donations for each panel of the mural at a price of $20 each.
The team used a computer scanning system to create a template of the mural across multiple panels. The students then filled in the images with paint, using a paint-by-number system.
“It was a giant, collaborative effort,” said Issac Hughes, who painted one of the panels as an youngster.
Hughes said the school hadn’t changed a bit, and he still remembers sitting in the gymnasium and working on painting one of the panels yellow.
“I think what’s cool about artwork is how it allows for students and community members to really feel pride in a place, and they were really proud of this work that enhanced their experience of their time at Slade,” said Laura McDermit, a spokesperson for the Laramie Mural Project. “Some of those students hung onto that 17 years later.”
After painting the panels, the students each left a signature on the mural. It even has a paw print from Odey, the school’s service dog at the time.
On Wednesday, the students and teachers retraced the signatures, which have faded over time. Brainstorming the names of peers and collaborators to add to the wall was an opportunity to reminisce about their time at the school.
For Keenan, that meant remembering the celebration Slade had when the mural was completed. She wore the same overalls she had on that day, and pointed to a newspaper clipping to prove it.
“It really brought this community together,” she said.
The school’s current art teacher, Paige Gustafson, said she wants to bring the same sense of community to the new school as well. There will be a framed photo of the eagle mural and historical information on display, and there could even be a new mural project in the future.
Gustafson hopes to collaborate with the Laramie Mural Project and local artists to create a work to make the new space feel like home.
“I look forward to having kids have a buy-in (at the new school),” she said.