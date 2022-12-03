While humans are off soaking up the sun on a beach or shivering on a mountain peak during vacation, their four-legged loved ones are often left to make-do in an unfamiliar house or monotonous kennel.

A select group of Laramie dogs have a different experience — one that makes them want to run, rather than be dragged, to the doors of Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort, which opened Sept. 1.

Elevation Pet Resort 6

A guest at the Elevation Pet Resort greets a newcomer Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The facility offers both daycare and overnight boarding options for dogs.
Elevation Pet Resort 5

Elevation Pet Resort employee Michaella Jamison, left, and co-owner Kelly Johnson work with dogs in a play area Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The doggie daycare and boarding facility offers structured playtime and training for its four-legged guests.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus