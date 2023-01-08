Pronghorn migration

Pronghorn migrate south for the winter near the town of Pinedale. These animals are part of a herd that migrates south through the Green River basin. Although their travels are known, they remain unprotected by the state of Wyoming.

 Joe Riis/Courtesy via WyoFile

Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting.

“We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said at the Dec. 14, 2022, meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me to no end to sit here and say, ‘Well, we have to have the best-available science.’ We can’t afford the best-available science for every single wildlife population [or] corridor in the state of Wyoming. If that becomes the bar, we’re going to miss a lot of opportunities and we’re going to develop some critical areas for wildlife.”

