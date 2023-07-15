Kappa Kappa Gamma 1

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on March 30, 2023. Members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — In the latest set of court filings supporting motions to dismiss the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit, accusations against the first transgender woman accepted into its ranks are alleged to be “a game of telephone after one sorority sister told a drunken story to another.”

Artemis Langford is among the defendants in the lawsuit as six sorority sisters call for her removal from the organization, and extensive allegations are made against her in the plaintiffs’ amended complaint. Langford’s attorney, Rachel Berkness, uses one of those accusations as an example that merits dismissing the case with prejudice due to inaccuracies.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

