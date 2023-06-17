Cyber Ready

Anna Day, back right, plays a card on the Cyber Ready board as teams game out real-world cyber attack scenarios. “Cybersecurity is coming to the forefront of emergency management,” said Day, a program specialist for Teton County Emergency Management.

 Kathryn Ziesig/Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — The name of this game is cybersecurity, and the real-world consequences can be disastrous.

Teton County Emergency Management members gathered June 7 at the library to play the Cyber Ready board game developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The game helps identify potential cybersecurity weaknesses, common threats and best practices so organizations can prepare for cyberattacks.

