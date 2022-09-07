A gas leak on Ivinson Avenue resulted in the evacuation of the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor on Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., a Coors truck hit a gas meter while turning into the alley next to the bar, prompting the leak.
Laramie Police Department and Laramie Fire Department responded to the incident. Black Hills Energy also was at the scene to make repairs and ventilate the building. By 11:45 a.m., crews were still working on repairs and waiting for the building to be ventilated well enough for people to reenter, said LFD company officer Justin.
Others in the area voluntarily evacuated their buildings because of the leak. The gas smelled strong even across the street at The Chocolate Cellar, said owner Carrie Hansen.
