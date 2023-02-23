...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Dr. Dennis Lewis, left, is next to one of the scrub technicians who assisted in surgery during Lewis’ tenure with Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.
Dr. Dennis Lewis joins the surgical team at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where he will practice part-time in the Surgical Clinic at Ivinson Medical Group.
Lewis comes to the Ivinson team from SageWest Health Care, where he performed surgeries in Riverton and Lander.
Lewis completed his Bariatric Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and finished his surgical residency at Greenville Hospital in South Carolina. He earned his medical degree from the University of Florida. At Ivinson, Lewis will be providing a variety of general surgical services including hernia repairs, colonoscopies, endoscopies and other reflux and bowel related surgeries.
“Deciding to have surgery can be a scary decision,” Lewis said. “I like to sit down with my patients and explain their procedure in layman’s terms. I draw a picture of what the problem is and how we are going to fix it. I explain the options and let the patient tell me how I can help.”
In his free time, Lewis enjoys caring for his several animals at his small ranch outside of town and preparing for his next cycling race. He is looking forward to living and working in Laramie, allowing him to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
To schedule an appointment with Lewis or any other member of the Ivinson surgical clinic team, call or text 307-755-4540.