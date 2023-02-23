Dr. Dennis Lewis-with technician

Dr. Dennis Lewis, left, is next to one of the scrub technicians who assisted in surgery during Lewis’ tenure with Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.

 Dr. Dennis Lewis/Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Lewis joins the surgical team at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where he will practice part-time in the Surgical Clinic at Ivinson Medical Group.

Lewis comes to the Ivinson team from SageWest Health Care, where he performed surgeries in Riverton and Lander.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus