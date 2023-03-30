Calling all weather nerds. If you get a little obsessive about the weather and want to take that curiosity to the next level, become a CoCoRaHS observer.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network involves citizen scientists across the country and some in other countries who collect and submit daily precipitation data.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

