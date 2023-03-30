Calling all weather nerds. If you get a little obsessive about the weather and want to take that curiosity to the next level, become a CoCoRaHS observer.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network involves citizen scientists across the country and some in other countries who collect and submit daily precipitation data.
Since I fall into that weather-nerd category, I decided it was time for me to join the program and set up my own station.
Getting started is simple. First, check out the website, cocorahs.org. The site includes links to information and instruction videos as well as written instructions on what is involved.
Watching the videos and understanding how to collect the data is important. It is standardized methodology to ensure the data collected at one station is comparable to that collected at another.
First you’ll need an official CoCoRaHS gauge. Options for purchasing are available on the website. I purchased mine for $35 from WeatherYourWay.com. It was delivered within a couple days. If the cost is a deal killer, contact Tony Bergantino, Wyoming CoCoRaHS coordinator at antonius@uwyo.edu, to obtain a gauge.
Then sign up as on observer on the CoCoRaHS website. The form is easy to complete. Most of the information concerns location and the anticipated time the data will be collected each day. The recommendation is to check the gauge and collect data at 7 a.m. and submit it as soon as possible. There is plenty of flexibility, though, if such timing doesn’t work with your schedule.
After signing up, you’ll receive an email with your station number. The email also will provide information on how to login and submit data.
Next, I searched my yard for a suitable location for the gauge. After watching the videos, I realized I had limited options. My backyard has lots of trees and is surrounded by a high, solid fence. These can affect precipitation at the gauge and should be avoided.
I opted to set the station in my front yard in a spot with no trees overhead. The gauge needs to be about 5 feet off the ground, so I secured it to a wooden post. Options on how to secure the gauge are shown on the website.
I found the frozen ground unyielding. I didn’t get the post in deep enough, and added bricks around the base for now; I’ll secure the post better once the ground thaws.
I am now an official CoCoRaHS observer and started submitting data this week. I expected my first report to be a precipitation measure of 0.0 inches. Such information is important and is the most common recording. Instead, Mother Nature delivered snow overnight. In fact, it was 1.5 inches of snow, as measured at my location. Following directions from one of the videos, I took a snow core sample and determined the water content to be 0.7 inches.
On my second morning, I reported 0.0 inches of precipitation in my gauge. Snow remained on the ground from the previous day, so I measured that as snowpack and took a sample to come up with the water content.
Reporting takes not more than a few minutes. I spent a little time collecting the data only because of the snow on the ground and my inexperience. With time, I expect the data collection to become second nature and I’m already looking forward to my next observation. It’s the perfect hobby for any weather nerd.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.