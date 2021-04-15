GH Phipps’ Wyoming office has been selected to complete important renovation work at the Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
“The hospital is currently renovating the hospital’s second floor,” Mike Cunningham said. Cunningham is with Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Among the changes will be a state-of-the art Labor Delivery Recovery Postpartum rooms (LDRP) for new mothers. But that’s not all. “It (the renovation) also includes the medical surgery wing.”
Work is also going to be done on the third floor, including renovating the pharmacy.
“The pharmacy does not meet the new standards,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said completion of the work on the second floor is expected to be early June. Mid-June is when construction will begin on the third floor, and is projected to be completed early January 2022.
In all, the estimated cost of the project is pegged at $9 million.
Cunningham said that while the three companies that bid on the project all had stellar credentials, particularly in healthcare construction, GH Phipps’ Wyoming office was selected because it did the best job of proposing the project.
“We’re very proud and honored to have been selected for this important construction project on behalf of Ivinson Memorial Hospital, which has been providing world-class care to the people of Wyoming and beyond since 1917,” said Cris Goldy, general manager of the GH Phipps Laramie office. “Our team is looking forward to beginning work on this renovation and continuing to forge outstanding relationships and achieve the construction goals of all of our clients.”
ABOUT THE PROJECT
The project will be completed in two phases. Phase I consists of remodeling approximately 2,400 square feet of existing space located on the second floor of the hospital into a new Inpatient Rehabilitation suite, along with renovations in portions of the existing Medical Surgical Inpatient unit.
Phase II will include the renovation of approximately 21,228 square feet of existing inpatient and extended care units on the third floor of the hospital into a new Family Care Center and the expansion and USP800 upgrades to the existing inpatient pharmacy. Phase II will also include the replacement of two RTU’s, re-roofing of the existing 40,000 square foot ballasted roof and partial reconfiguration of the existing C-section and recovery suite.
The design program for the Family Care Center includes four new LDRP’s, three pediatric patient rooms, two OB swing rooms, well-baby nursery, triage, lactation, three family lounges, staff support, education room and public lobby spaces. As part of the renovation, support spaces including a medical prep room, clean supply, soiled holding, equipment storage, locker rooms, showers and toilets, an on-call room and new teamwork station.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information regarding Ivinson Memorial Hospital, please visit www.ivinsonhospital.org.
For more information regarding GH Phipps, please visit www.ghphippswyoming.com.