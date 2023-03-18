Cadaver Lab

Campbell County High School student April Paz, center front, feels the fat inside a limb during a Kids and Cadavers demonstration on March 11, 2023, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette. Students experienced a number of lessons and gross-outs during the demonstration, which featured local orthopedic surgeons and human cadavers provider by Arthrex.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — A human arm — the entire extremity — laid on a table between Dr. Monica Morman and a group of Gillette high school students the morning of March 11.

The faces of those students, framed with powder blue surgical garb and matching headwear, were scrunched in a unique way, somewhere between a horrified wince and an astonished gaze.

