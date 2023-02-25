Climbing Competition

Mary L’ Esperance celebrates with friends below as she completes a route up the climbing wall during a competition at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — “They completely changed it, every route has been changed,” Kate Johnston said, as she shook out her hands and grabbed a few things from a locker.

“They gave us three minutes to get ready,” Mary L’Esperance added.

