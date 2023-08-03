GILLETTE — Room No. 3116 felt cooler than the rest of the floor.
It was a corner room. And it was big.
Found on the third floor of the Centura Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, the room was quiet when Alexis Hedrick, 42, woke up the afternoon of July 11. The memory of that day is foggy, but mostly, she remembers seeing her husband, Dave.
Two days later, she was able to leave her room. But not even 24 hours passed before the big, cool, corner room on the third floor of the 368-bed hospital was filled by someone she’s known since birth.
“Right when I got in there, a CNA came in to check on me,” said Angie Dickinson, Hedrick’s sister. “She looked at me and said, ‘I’ve helped you before. I thought you went home.’”
Looking back, the confusion is understandable. Odds are slim that the sisters with a striking family resemblance would end up in the same room of a hospital with more than 300 beds on the same day. But July 13, those odds were beaten as Hedrick was released from the hospital and Dickinson was moved from the Intensive Care Unit and into her younger sister’s old room later that day.
Only two days after the surgery, the two were still in pain but also celebrating the success that Dickinson’s blood results had already shown. The 47-year-old’s new kidneys were functioning better two days after a medical procedure than she’d seen them function in the last 16 years.
“It was really miraculous,” Dickinson said.
And she had her younger sister to thank.
Earlier this year, Dickinson was placed on the donor transplant list. At 31 years old, she was diagnosed with a kidney disease where her immune system slowly attacked her kidneys, IgA Nephropathy. This spring, even after following a regimented diet and nutrition plan, she found out she was nearing kidney failure and that’s when Hedrick stepped in.
She’d offhandedly volunteered to donate her kidney when the time came years ago, but now it was time to make good on her promise.
“I’d said ‘you can have one of mine. I have two,’” Hedrick recalled. “I think originally I said it kind of flippantly but I knew right away I’d give her my kidney. She’s my sister.”
But just because the donor was in place, didn’t mean the two weren’t nervous.
Prepping for surgery
Leading up to that Tuesday morning, both sisters dealt with waves of emotions.
“I had really bad anxiety for months,” Dickinson said. “I knew it had to be done and that Lexie was willing to give. But I was super sad it had to come to it.
“It made me sad that she had to lose her kidney to help me live.”
Although a statistically slim chance, Dickinson worried about Hedrick ending up on dialysis or that her own body would reject her younger sister’s kidney, even though the two were a match.
Hedrick’s anxiety revolved around the unknown of the surgery but also not knowing at first when the surgery would actually happen until mid-June. The Sunday before the surgery was when her anxiety spiked.
“I didn’t really start to get nervous about surgery until Sunday when we were taking our son to drop him off at UW,” Hedrick said. “He was sitting in the back seat and I just told him, ‘we’re switching seats.’ I went back there and put my headphones on and my meditation in because at that point I was freaking out.”
Even amid the nerves, Hedrick never questioned her decision because of how close of a relationship the two have.
Growing up, the age gap between the two created some distance.
“I always felt like she was the cool one and I was the annoying little sister,” Hedrick said with a laugh. “You know, that’s just siblings.”
Dickinson said she never saw Hedrick in that way, but since she was the oldest, she was often left in charge of her siblings. It was as the two grew older that they started to become best friends, growing up together and now spending time camping and kayaking with family most summer weekends at the Tongue River Reservoir — a two hour drive for the Hedrick family, Dickinson who lives in Forsyth, Montana, and their father Scott, who also lives in Montana.
Those camping and kayaking trips keep the family a tight-knit group and given the success of the surgery so far, both have hopes to be back out at the reservoir come 2024.
Hedrick, a Thunder Basin High School history teacher, made it home to Gillette that Wednesday night and by Thursday morning had already gotten out for a walk. Her recovery time could take between 3-6 weeks, while Dickinson will remain in Denver for tests a little while longer.
Although still in Denver, Dickinson has no complaints on life.
At 31 years old, she had no clue there was anything even wrong with her kidneys. She went into her doctor for a blood panel and came out with a new diagnosis.
“In the early stages, I was definitely in denial about how serious it was,” she said. “You don’t feel sick, sick until you start to have symptoms.”
Those symptoms grew over the years and as her kidneys continued to deteriorate, her nausea increased and her energy decreased.
“When you’re getting to the end, you have no energy,” she said. “None, none, none.”
Every day for the last few months was challenging. The reality that she’ll still be taking medications for the rest of her life is there but the way she sees it, she’s only looking at the positives.
Her kidneys are healthier than they’ve ever been. The surgery went smoothly for both her and her sister. And soon, she’ll also be able to go home.
Both sisters credited the hospital’s transplant team for the incredible work employees did in explaining how the process would go and also caring for them throughout their time in Denver. An emotional roller coaster of a week, the strength from everyone there supported the two as they went together into the unknown.
Hedrick’s certainty in her decision and willingness to give is still overwhelming to Dickinson. It’s not lost on the 47-year-old that her younger sister gave her new life.
“She took care of me in the ultimate way,” Dickinson said.
The number of patients that have passed through the big corner room on the third floor of the Denver hospital, since the two were released is unknown. Their stories could range from joyous to the strange or unexpected.
But while the exact room number of the cool and quiet space may soon be forgotten by anyone walking out its door, the sisters won’t soon forget the day they left the hospital and Room No. 3116 behind.
