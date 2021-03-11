Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR CONVERSE...NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ferris...Seminoe Mountains and Shirley Basin... including Medicine Bow. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact travel Thursday night through Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&