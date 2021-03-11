The City of Laramie has a single stream recycling program wherein residents can toss their recyclables in one bin and leaving the sorting process up to the solid waste department. But, like many other communities across Wyoming, Laramie excludes glass from its recycling program. Instead, citizens must frequently throw their glass bottles and jars into the trash.
For this year’s spring cleaning, residents of Laramie will be able to bring their glass to the Walmart parking lot on certain days to have it recycled.
“We usually do this glass recycling event every year, but last year we weren’t able to do it because of COVID,” said J.R. Slingerland, solid waste manager for the City of Laramie.
This year’s event will be a combined effort of the city, Wyoming Conservation Corps (WCC), AmeriCorps, Serve Wyoming, and the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
“We’ve helped organize the event for the past several years,” Caleb Johnson said; he is the outreach coordinator for WCC. He explained that the event is always free to the public and there are no restrictions to the type of glass that can be recycled. He said that they ask for the clear and colored glass to be sorted, and for the glass to be clean.
“For example, no pasta jars with pasta sauce still in them,” Johnson said.
Many communities across Wyoming recycle plastics, cardboard, and paper, but not glass. Slingerland explained the reason that Laramie does not recycle glass on a regular basis is because the weight of glass is extremely expensive to ship. The closest facility that recycles glass is located in Denver, so shipping costs are prohibitive for many communities in Wyoming. Slingerland also said that glass tends to break and become imbedded in the other materials in the single stream recycling system.
DATES AND TIMES
The glass recycling event will occur from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 20 and 27. In the month of April, the event will occur from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 3 and April 17. The final day of the event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 1.
Glass pick up will occur in the Walmart parking lot. Please sort clear and colored glass before dropping it off.