Signs mark all the intersections of the maze of groomed Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. A tour of the new loops and reroutes takes off from the Tie City Trailhead this Saturday, Jan. 14, led by ski instructor Ken Cramer.
Ken Cramer, front right in center of circle, leads a class of beginner cross-country skiers during a previous year’s session. Lessons continue this year for adults, children and teens.
Medicine Bow Nordic Association/Courtesy
The Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area got a face-lift. Several reroutes created over the last couple years avoid trail segments that failed to hold snow very well, or where erosion created long-term damage. Two new loops also made their debut: Miner’s Loop and B Loop.
If this is news to you or if you just haven’t skied the new loops or reroutes, there’s an opportunity to get a tour of the trails this Saturday, Jan. 14. Ken Cramer, long-time ski instructor and board member of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, leads the tour starting from the Tie City Trailhead at 11 a.m. The event is geared toward intermediate classic skiers comfortable skiing 10 kilometers.
“This event is primarily social, with a brief history of the development of our Nordic trails along the way,” Cramer said. “It will be somewhat stop-and-go and take around two-to-three hours.”
The event is free but preregistration is required on the MBNA website (medicinebownordic.org). The tour will be via classic technique where participants stop at the various junctions along the way. Cramer said he is excited to show off the new trails since there has not been new ski terrain at the Happy Jack Recreation Area in a long time.
“Both of the new loops are excellent,” Cramer said. “They are out on the Summit Loop, so just getting to them takes some skiing, but they are well worth the effort.”
Cramer also is teaching the adult ski classes beginning Sunday, Jan. 15. One class is for beginners who have never skied before, or who tend to flounder around when they do get out. The class meets for four two-hour sessions on consecutive Sundays and includes a pre-session to discuss equipment and gear. The class limit of 16 skiers has been met, but a wait list is available on the MBNA website.
The adult skate class, meeting for four sessions every Sunday starting Jan. 15, is also full, but a wait list is available. This course is for those already able to ski, but who want to try skate technique.
While it might be too late to get into those classes, Cramer said he might offer some one-shot lessons later in the season. Keep an eye on the MBNA website for details.
It’s also not too late to sign up children for the upcoming Wee Ski, Kids Ski, Youth Ski and Youth Skate classes. All classes are held the four Sundays in February. Class ages start at 5 and go up to 14.
The kids ski program is headed by Ski School Director Amanda Harper through MBNA. Classes cost $50 for the month-long session with discounts to MBNA members. Scholarships are also available.
The kids ski classes rely heavily on the help of volunteers. Harper said there are many roles available, and not all require skiing proficiency. Ideally, volunteers would be available for all four class sessions and a training session on Jan. 29. Contact Harper for more information on volunteering (mbnaskischool@gmail.com).
For skiers looking for a challenge, the annual Pole Mountain Shuffle ski race is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. This is the only ski race sponsored by MBNA with free entry, although donations are accepted to benefit MBNA ongoing grooming efforts and youth ski programs.
The race this year has two distances: 5km and 10km, with a classic and freestyle event for both distances. Online registration is on the MBNA website.
Skiers and other users are reminded that, while trail use is free, parking requires an annual parking pass, Senior National Parks Pass, or a $5 day-use pass that can be paid at the parking lot or via the Medicine Bow National Forest website.
Also, skiers are reminded that dogs are allowed on the trails, but must be on leash in the parking lot and on the Campground loop. On the other routes, dogs must be under voice control at all times and owners must pick up after their pet.
Come join the Nordic skiing community be it by learning about the new trails, taking a class or entering a race. The MBNA offers it all. Donate to the organization now to ensure grooming and ski programming continues into the future.