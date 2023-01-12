The Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area got a face-lift. Several reroutes created over the last couple years avoid trail segments that failed to hold snow very well, or where erosion created long-term damage. Two new loops also made their debut: Miner’s Loop and B Loop.

If this is news to you or if you just haven’t skied the new loops or reroutes, there’s an opportunity to get a tour of the trails this Saturday, Jan. 14. Ken Cramer, long-time ski instructor and board member of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, leads the tour starting from the Tie City Trailhead at 11 a.m. The event is geared toward intermediate classic skiers comfortable skiing 10 kilometers.

Amber Travsky is an outdoor columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus