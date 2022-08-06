Go pig or go home

Debra Jo Chiapuzio offers a roadside snack to her miniature pig Baby Banks on at a gas station south of Gillette as her dog Emma Zen lays in the sun near by.

 Gillette News Record/Ed Glazar

“The epic year.”

That’s what Debra Jo Chiapuzio is calling this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

