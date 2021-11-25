An assembly line of volunteers work to carve roasted turkeys at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Tuesday evening in preparation for the annual community Thansgiving feed at the Laramie facility. They are, from front, Bruce King, Roy Torres and Bill Haley. Overall, buinesses and other nonprofit organizations donated about 35 cooked turkeys for the event.
Volunteer Gwendolyn Kristy carves a turken at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Tuesday evening. She was one of about 10 people who gathered to break down many of the 35 cooked turkeys donated to the center for today's annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. The dinner is open to all, but to maintain social distancing recommendations the food will be served in waves determined by last names.
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang
Lora Wesche carves the breast of a turkey in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
The 27th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors returns today, resuming a long-running tradition that’s become a holiday staple for many Laramie residents.
The event wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Janice Sexton said this year’s meal is on no matter what because volunteers can deliver meals curbside and maintain a socially-distanced dining room.
“Last year it was such an empty, awful feeling, and I knew so many people were counting on it,” she said about the pandemic interrupting the tradition. “It just broke my heart to cancel it, but I had no choice.”
Volunteers will be waiting outside to bring meals to those who want curbside delivery, with no need to make a reservation ahead of time.
Between deliveries and the dining room, volunteers traditionally serve about 500 meals, with most of the food and preparation provided by the community.