The 27th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Eppson Center for Seniors returns today, resuming a long-running tradition that’s become a holiday staple for many Laramie residents.

The event wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Janice Sexton said this year’s meal is on no matter what because volunteers can deliver meals curbside and maintain a socially-distanced dining room.

“Last year it was such an empty, awful feeling, and I knew so many people were counting on it,” she said about the pandemic interrupting the tradition. “It just broke my heart to cancel it, but I had no choice.”

Volunteers will be waiting outside to bring meals to those who want curbside delivery, with no need to make a reservation ahead of time.

Between deliveries and the dining room, volunteers traditionally serve about 500 meals, with most of the food and preparation provided by the community.

