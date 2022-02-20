The jackalope, that most mysterious and elusive of Wyoming’s wild critters, was easy to spot in Laramie on Saturday at an annual fundraiser for Wyoming Special Olympics.
The jackalopes were among the Ice Ice Babies, superheroes, a rainbow tutu ensemble and other unlikely supporters and teams willing to jump into a bright orange tub filled with water that was, according to one observer, growing “colder by the minute.”
The members of this jackalope herd numbered 34 who plunged — at least once — into the cold water during the Jackalope Jump benefit. The event was held near the University of Wyoming Cowboy Field parking lot.
Participants, wearing everything from a simple swimsuit to full body costumes with masks, climbed a scaffold errected by the UW campus police next to a large inflatable tub filled by the Albany County Fire Department.
The Laramie leap was one of 16 Jackalope Jumps scheduled around Wyoming, according to Terra Short, vice president of development for Special Olympics of Wyoming. Short coordinated the local event with help from community organizations volunteers.
Special Olympics is an international program that provides training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
There are more than 100 athletes in the Laramie program, with the most popular sports being swimming, powerlifting, track and field and basketball. Athletes are not charged to participate, said Crystal Gonzales, Team Laramie coordinator.
Organizers hope to raise about $5,000 through the event. Short said the actual amount won’t be known until later in the week because donations were made online collected at registration.
Angela Bolds of Laramie, is a member of the 307 Tutu Jackalope Jump team who said her sister-in-law participates in Special Olympics, which inspired her to participate. Other members of the team also said they were jumping for family members who benefit from the Special Olympics program.
The 307 Tutu team wore multicolored ballet-style tutus (including a miniature one for their mascot, a dog named Kimber). They eventually won a prize for best costumes.
A.J. Frain of Fort Collins jumped as a member of Western View Painting, and said he and his co-workers were there as a community service.
Frain had straightforward expectations for the jump itself.
“I anticipate it to be cold,” he said.
Winners for Best Costume went to the 307 Tutu team; biggest team was Ice Ice Baby; James Gonzales earned the prize for most money raised by an athlete; the Laramie Police Department raised the most as a team; Lisa Allen raised the most money as an individual; and a certificate of appreciation was given to the Albany County Fire Department.