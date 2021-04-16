Poetry is truly an art for all ages and is not only a diverse platform through which to express emotions or experiences, but a creative means to teach children about life, compassion or — in the case of “Goggas, A Collection of Captivating Creepy Crawlies” — insects; perfect for recognition of Poetry Month.
Cheryl Robertson, author of “Goggas” is a longtime resident of Dubai on the Persian Gulf coast. Robertson’s collection of 12 quirky, yet informative poems about various insects is paired with fact boxes, so children can learn about the importance of insects in a fun and engaging way.
“These are very engaging, entertaining and cleverly informative poems,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lockwood, insect ecologist and UW Professor of Natural Science and Humanities.
Lockwood, along with two other entomologists from Bangkok and Zimbabwe, helped Robertson fact check her poems, which include facts like the house fly vomits up previous meals onto new food to liquefy its meal; and mopane worms (the caterpillars of emperor moths) are extremely nutritious and considered a tasty treat in some areas south of the Sahara.
The poems themselves are reminiscent of children’s stories author and poet Shel Silverstein, who wrote “The Giving Tree” and other classics, in that they are upbeat and unapologetic for their weirdness. Like Silverstein, Robertson’s poems tell fanatical stories — some through the eyes of the insects, others through the eyes of the reader — with hidden meaning.
For example: the poem called “Midge” is snappy and short and perfectly describes the harmless nature of the swarming nuisance that, according to the poem, lacks basic understanding of personal boundaries.
Robertson said she enjoyed poetry as a child, but never really wrote anything apart from a haiku she wrote for a creative writing class.
“One of my first doodled poems on a scrap of paper was in 1994 when my son was three,” Robertson said. Her son, Greg Mandy, loved insects and it was his love for bugs — and subsequent drawings of them — that inspired Robertson to put together a collection.
“I found myself wanting to learn more about their reason for being,” Robertson said, “The more I heard from him about the behavior of the insects he was drawing, the more fascinating they became to me too.”
Over the years, Robertson collected her son’s illustrations, unable to throw his masterpieces away, but never truly knowing she would have a more productive use for them.
The poetry collection is filled with Mandy’s colorful, hand-drawn illustrations of goggas — or creepy crawlies, according to the original pastoralist Khoikhoi people, who were among the first to settle in southern Africa. In many ways, the addition of childhood drawings to the collection of poems creates a playful element that just wouldn’t be present if a more seasoned children’s illustrator had been involved.
“They were quite unique, charming, some very accurate ad precise for such a young boy,” Robertson said, “He was amazingly mindful.”
In fact, this type of childish curiosity was one of the reasons Lockwood agreed to fact check the book.
“Well-crafted children’s books are a profoundly valuable approach to immersing children in the natural sciences,” he said in an email, “It was deeply appreciated that Cheryl reached out to get the science right while framing this information in word and images that are wonderfully engaging to children.”
He added he was delighted to assist Robertson’s effort to spark youth interest in the natural world because it promotes a foundation for scientific literacy in the next generations.
“Given that I have knowledge of insects and that I work for a public university, I feel a duty to provide my expertise to the public when I can be of assistance,” Lockwood said.
ABOUT ROBERTSON
Robertson said growing up in a bungalow on nine acres of bushveld (tropical woodland) in Africa meant that insects were an integral part of everyday life. Often, they would find their way into her home. And often she would tease the bugs without harming them or fall asleep to the “steady comforting rhythmic sound” of singing crickets. .
“They were just there,” Robertson said, “I didn’t seek them out particularly.”
When asked why she decided to write a children’s poetry collection and not an Audubon for insects, Robertson said she likes to have fun with words and children like to laugh.
“Why not combine learning with laughter?” she asked.
Robertson saved almost all of her children’s illustrations of animals, birds, reptiles, flowers and people.
“I didn’t have the heart to throw their masterpieces away,” she said, so now she is considering self-publishing another book.