Goodell motocross

Glen Goodell practices a devilish jump at his own supercross track that is spread across five acres behind his home. In addition to the supercross track, Goodell also built himself an indoor arena to practice for trials competitions.

 Glen Goodell/Courtesy

DOUGLAS — In 1978, Glen Goodell was an ordinary young boy, regularly testing his parents’ patience with requests for the next-best-thing of the time.

A new dirt bike is exactly what the then-9 year old had his sights set on. When the ‘no’ he received as a frequent response – from both his mother and father – finally set in, he soon realized his own hard work would have to reward him his great ask.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus