Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne addresses members of the Sheridan County Republican Party at a May 2021 rally.

 Nick Reynolds/WyoFile.com

CASPER — Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne won reelection to a third term as the state GOP’s leader on Saturday, snuffing out the possibility that turnover in county parties would translate to changes in state level leadership this year.

Eathorne, who has served as chairman of the party for five years and is close with former president Donald Trump, beat out Converse County rancher and former lawmaker Frank Moore in a 49-25 vote.

