Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the 8th Judicial District serving Goshen County. That has been his home county.
Buchanan plans to remain in office for now “to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
No timeline for Buchanan to assume the judgeship has been determined, said Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The appointment was widely expected after Buchanan first announced he would seek a second term as secretary of state, then changed his mind when Judge Patrick W. Korrell announced his retirement.
In other developments in the race to be the next secretary of state, Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, previously ended his candidacy to endorse fellow Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.
“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Gordon said in the release. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system, will serve him well as a district court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”
The other two finalists previously announced for the position were Nathaniel S. Hibben and Misha E. Westby. Also recently, Westby was appointed by Gordon to be a District Court judge for the 2nd Judicial District serving Albany County, of which Laramie is the county seat.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Buchanan said in Saturday’s release. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary.
“It is a privilege to serve Wyoming and my fellow elected officials as Secretary of State. I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth and secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office.”
There was no word on exactly how long Buchanan may remain in his current job, and neither he nor a representative of his office could be reached right away.
On Aug. 16, the state holds the GOP primary election, of which Buchanan’s office is involved in helping to oversee. The general 2022 election is Nov 8.
Candidates
The other GOP candidates in the race, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, are Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Mark Armstrong.
Nethercott has been the only remaining candidate for this statewide office who believes the 2020 election was not fraudulent in Wyoming.
None of the current candidates, nor Dockstader, immediately responded to the WTE’s efforts to reach them by email and by telephone Saturday afternoon.
Buchanan has served as Wyoming secretary of state since 2018. In that capacity, he serves as chief elections officer, securities commissioner, corporations administrator and notaries public commissioner. He previously was chief prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office and was an attorney in private practice with Sawyer, Warren, Buchanan.
A longtime resident of Goshen County, Buchanan was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and served as an intelligence briefer to senior command. Among other degrees, he has a law degree, which he got from the University of Wyoming.
Judge processThe process for replacing a district court judge begins when an upcoming opening is announced. At that point, the Judicial Nominating Commission accepts letters of interest from those who want to fill the position.
The commission then forwards three names to the governor, who has 30 days to appoint one of these nominees to serve as the new district court judge.
Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, chair; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.