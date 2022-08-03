Election 2022 bug

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the 8th Judicial District serving Goshen County. That has been his home county.

Buchanan plans to remain in office for now “to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.



