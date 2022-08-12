Harriet Hageman, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Aug. 16 Republican primary, speaks to a packed house at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper at a rally for former President Donald Trump. Trump has endorsed Hageman in her push to unseat Cheney, who has been a vocal critic of the 45th president.
Rex Rammell, from left, Brent Bien and Gov. Mark Gordon in Riverton at a recent debate among the Republican gubernatorial candidates. A new University of Wyoming poll shows Gordon with a big lead heading into Tuesday's Republican primary.
U.S. House Rep. Liz Cheney debates a quartet of Republican challengers for the seat during a recent televised debate.
Nationally, locally and throughout the state, the Republican race to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives is sucking up much of the attention in the run up to Tuesday’s primary.
This holds true for what is perhaps the second independent poll conducted about the particular race. Additionally, the poll shows Gov. Mark Gordon as being significantly ahead of any other candidate in his re-election campaign. And the results show divides among Wyomingites, when it comes to how much faith they have in the accuracy of elections results.
Consistent with a previous poll, one released Thursday by the University of Wyoming found a wide gap between the Republican frontrunners to be the state’s sole U.S. representative. In the UW survey, likely voters said they would pick Harriet Hageman over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, among other candidates. There is a 30 percentage point difference between the women.
Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, would get 57.4% of the vote, according to the poll. Cheney would get 27.8%. Cheney also is vice-chair of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump.
The other candidates in the state’s only race this year involving Congress are well behind both Hageman and Cheney. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, comes in third with 1.7% of likely GOP primary voters saying they plan to back him. Denton Knapp comes in at 0.8%, and Robyn Belinskey is at 0.2%.
Belinskey says she is speaking for others when she says the race isn’t just about the two frontrunners.
“The general public could care less about how these guys are acting,” Belinskey said about Cheney and Hageman by phone while campaigning in Powell. “They’re pretty much over these two.”
Among others vying for the House seat, Cheney’s campaign also responded to a request for comment for this story. A campaign spokesperson pointed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to a video released Thursday morning.
In the video, Cheney addresses her comments to “citizens across our great state and all across our country. America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious.”
Though the congressional race is getting much of the attention, at least when it comes to media coverage and commentary, UW also asked those it surveyed about the gubernatorial race. Gordon was found to be some 40 percentage points ahead of his closest Republican rival.
Almost 54% of those UW asked said they plan to vote for Gordon. Another 14% would back Brent Bien, and 3.5% would go for Rex Rammell, with less than 1% responding they would select James Scott Quick on their ballots. One-quarter of those who are likely to vote in the GOP primary said they didn’t know who they might support.
Among candidates for governor, Rammell was the only one to immediately reply to the WTE’s inquiries for reaction to the polling.
“If over 50% of the people end up voting for Mark Gordon, it will prove that at least half of Wyoming hasn’t eaten enough dirt,” he said. “Time will fix that problem as there is a lot of suffering headed Wyoming’s way.”
When it comes to faith in election results, a few divides were seen in the new data. Those queried by UW were roughly split when in their views of whether Joe Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020 and on the question of if there was “widespread voter fraud” in that election.
However, the vast majority of those asked have some confidence their votes next week will be properly tabulated. On that last question, 59.3% deemed themselves as very confident that “the votes in Wyoming’s primary election will be accurately counted this year.” Another 32.1% were somewhat confident, with 7.3% lacking some or all confidence. Just under 1% answered that they didn’t know or weren’t sure.
By contrast, people were divided when asked about the last election. They were asked by the university if they “think there is solid evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, or no solid evidence?” About 43% answered there was solid evidence, and the same percentage replied there was no such evidence. Only among likely voters in the Republican primary, by several percentage points, they were more likely to think there was evidence of fraud.
Another question UW put to those it contacted: “Regardless of whom you supported in the 2020 election, do you think Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate, or was he not legitimately elected?” Among respondents statewide, 45.4% answered it was legitimate, with 39.4% saying it was not. The percentages are roughly flipped among only respondents who are likely voters in the GOP primary.
Regarding concerns about the 2020 election, Cheney noted in her YouTube video comments that “like many candidates across this country, my opponents in Wyoming have said that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. No one who understands our nation’s laws, no one with an honest, honorable, genuine commitment to our Constitution would say that.”