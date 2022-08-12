Nationally, locally and throughout the state, the Republican race to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives is sucking up much of the attention in the run up to Tuesday’s primary.

This holds true for what is perhaps the second independent poll conducted about the particular race. Additionally, the poll shows Gov. Mark Gordon as being significantly ahead of any other candidate in his re-election campaign. And the results show divides among Wyomingites, when it comes to how much faith they have in the accuracy of elections results.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus