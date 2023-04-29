WyoFile photo illustration

Photo illustration by Tennessee Watson/WyoFile. Photos by Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Mike Vanata/WyoFile.

WyoFile.com

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and Gov. Mark Gordon oppose the secretary of state’s request to join their defense of the state’s abortion ban in an ongoing lawsuit.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus