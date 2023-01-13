CHEYENNE — In his fifth State of the State address, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday that he believes Wyoming is poised to be a leader on many fronts.
He addressed the 67th Wyoming Legislature on the second day of its planned 37-day general session, and said it was his honor and obligation to report that the state was strong and its future was bright. He hoped in the weeks to come that legislators would make Wyoming even stronger for its current residents and generations to come.
“Our expertise in resource management, advanced carbon innovation, energy security, our value-added agriculture, and fiscal prudence make us a leader in all these areas,” he said. “More importantly, our unwavering belief that government works best for the people when it’s closest to the people and restrained from interfering with personal liberty makes Wyoming an ideal model for other states.”
Gordon said the state was blessed to have a good foundation, and a government that is accountable, transparent and accessible. He said as lawmakers began deliberating how best to help the state thrive, they must remember how far Wyoming has come since its statehood.
The governor also reflected on this moment in history, and how it connected to a letter sent by former President George Washington when he was general. Washington sent a letter to Congress to appeal to several states, and asked them to set aside “deep ideological divisions and urged the adoption of the founding document of our remarkable republic.”
“More than two centuries later, our first president’s words still resonate—that while we should speak our mind, we should also have a servant’s heart,” Gordon said, “so that we can each do our share of the task of making this special place we call home thrive long into the future.”
His address wasn’t just a call for unity among lawmakers to improve the state, though. The governor directed the Legislature to focus on five fundamental areas: the state’s people, natural resources, budget, economy and children, specifically.
While paying homage to the state’s first responders, military, Indigenous tribes, workforce and many more members of the state’s community, he voiced his support for certain initiatives at the same time.
Gordon said he looks forward to signing a bill that would create the Ashanti Alert System, which functions similarly to an AMBER alert for missing Indigenous adults, as well as legislation that provides the Governor’s Office with the authority to enter into agreements with tribes to resolve hunting rights claims on lands in Wyoming.
He spoke of advancing and deploying carbon capture technology, and investing in the Governor’s Energy Matching Fund to show the state’s commitment to its natural resources. He also pushed to pass legislation to expand the state Department of Environmental Quality’s agreement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“Wyoming is becoming recognized for being forward-thinking on the environment, climate and energy,” he said. “Advanced nuclear technology coming to fruition in western Wyoming will demonstrate another source of safe, reliable and dispatchable electricity, offering ancillary benefits to Wyoming from new manufacturing opportunities to a revitalized domestic nuclear industry that will contribute to tax revenues to our states.”
Gordon urged members to support the Joint Appropriations Committee’s budget proposals for the state engineer in order to address challenges with the Colorado River Basin, as well as funding for the Mineral Royalty Grant Program. He said the funding was critical for smaller communities to address emergencies, such as collapsed sewer lines or a water tank failure.
When it came to the supplemental budget, he also said he wants the Legislature to consider inflation for those on a fixed income and for the workforce. He said a second-phase salary adjustment must be implemented.
“Wyoming state workers, such as snowplow drivers, troopers, nurses, social workers and others are still paid below market levels they can earn in neighboring states or even our towns,” he said. “We cannot retain or recruit them if we do not pay a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work. In fact, vacancy rates in critical jobs are very high.”
Turning to the economy, Gordon said it was imperative that the Wyoming Business Council be adequately funded to ensure the state can “seize upon the strong interest in Wyoming.” He also shared the importance of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership in aligning education, workforce development and industry.
He concluded with education, and said it was a critical time for the state to look at its system.
“We must be bold and take action. If you are as passionate about retaining our youth and homegrown talent as I am, then you must be open to new educational opportunities,” the governor said. “I hope you will join Superintendent Degenfelder and me in our efforts to ensure our students are well-prepared to succeed in today’s world.”
Each step of the way, he said, he saw an opportunity for Wyoming to guide the nation toward success by example.