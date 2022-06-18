Increased gas prices have caused pain at the pump for months, and members of a newly created statewide working group said in interviews this week they look forward to constructive discussions about potential relief for consumers. Participants are scheduled to meet Friday, in their first gathering as a panel, and fuel prices and taxes may be discussed.
“We want to be at the table, offering perspective and trying to help constituents as much as possible,” said Jeremiah Rieman with the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
Rieman is a member Gov. Mark Gordon’s newly-announced Gas and Diesel Price Working Group, which has been tasked with discussing “ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs.” The group, according to a list Gordon’s office previously provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, included several association heads along with three state lawmakers and two agency heads.
Rieman said rising gas prices are one of a series of important issues to his own organization, which also include inflation and rising property taxes.
“We want to be a productive participant and try to find solutions, if they exist, at the state level,” he said. “But we are also cognizant of the issues that those solutions might create for local governments.”
Wyoming counties, he said, get a portion of fuel tax revenue. Early in 2022, the Legislature did not consider for introduction a gas tax bill sponsored by the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee. It would have increased Wyoming’s fuel tax by five cents on every gallon of gas sold in Wyoming for a period of three years.
Others have proposed measures to temporarily suspend state and local gas taxes, in the hopes of easing the strain on consumers. In interviews over the past few months, many motorists have said their budgets have taken a significant hit because of higher prices to fuel their passenger and work vehicles. Some are simply driving less or purchasing less fuel per trip.
On Thursday evening, fuel prices in Wyoming were at another record. On average, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was running at $4.83, with diesel at $5.67, according to the AAA motorists organization. Prices for regular unleaded were a bit lower in Laramie County, averaging $4.71 for every gallon.
Truckers
Working group member Sheila Foertsch with the Wyoming Trucking Association said that just under 70% of Wyoming’s communities “rely completely on the highway system to bring their goods to them.” Commercial carriers were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, have been further challenged by rising gas prices for months.
“We need to continue to pay attention to how healthy the motor carrier industry is in the United States. They are what is driving, or delivering, products across the nation,” Foertsch said in an interview.
Foertsch is looking forward to productive discussion.
“We want to see what options are out there, and what others have in mind about how to address the rising fuel cost. We are hopeful that there will be options that will help the consumers, whether it is individual consumers or commercial carrier companies that are really struggling with the increased fuel charges,” she said.
Commercial carriers operate on a small profit margin, the trucking association head said, and the cost of fuel is usually the second highest expense in the industry behind employee compensation.
Rieman said he will help evaluate administrative or perhaps legislative solutions.
“Local governments including municipalities and counties do receive a portion of gas and diesel taxes, so I will be taking an evaluation of what is possible but also understanding what the harms could be of reducing those taxes,” Rieman said. “I’m coming as an active participant to try and see if there is anything that the state can do to offer relief, but it is very possible there isn’t. I’m not coming with any preconceived notions, but I do have to represent my constituency in understanding both the benefits and the harms in these situations.”
More than 50% of the roadways in Wyoming are county-owned.
“In order to ensure that those are properly cared for, that takes fuel for counties to get out on those roads, and fuel costs are rising for (counties) just as they are for the average consumer. We’re not exempt from paying those taxes, either,” Rieman said.
Fuel tax
The two group members who spoke with the WTE were not supportive at this time of reducing fuel taxes. They said they are open to hearing more information.
Foertsch said she appreciates that the governor is being proactive on the issue, and that a fuel tax exemption is “worth a discussion.” Her organization’s current position is that it does not support such a measure.
“We don’t think (a fuel tax exemption) is the answer. We have concerns about the long-term effects of suspending fuel tax collection, and we don’t know that it would give immediate relief at the pump anyway,” Foertsch said. “While well-intentioned, a fuel tax holiday sounds good, but we don’t know that we would see any relief. If we’re not going to see relief from what we’re doing, and it might have long-term effects on how we’re going to fund our infrastructure, I don’t know that that is the solution.
“I am anxious to learn what they are thinking is possible at the state level, but when the entire nation is being crippled by these high prices, there have to be things that are done at the federal level as well,” she said.
The working group is “holding an organizational meeting tomorrow afternoon,” Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gordon, wrote in an email to the WTE Thursday. It will include Randall Luthi, who is Gordon’s chief energy adviser, “as a liaison to our Governor’s office,” Pearlman added. “The initial agenda will involve a discussion of Wyoming and federal tax law specific to fuel; scope of the group’s work; and market forces impacting fuel prices.
“While this initial meeting will not be public, those are expected to occur. A timeline is still to be determined.”