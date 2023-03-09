Gov. Gordon talks about session

Gov. Mark Gordon discusses the 2023 legislative session during a press conference in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon held a press conference Tuesday morning to weigh in on the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s recently completed general session.

The governor marked the highs and lows of their two months in the Wyoming Capitol and expressed his gratitude for their hard work and successes just days after lawmakers gaveled out. Gordon said he was happy to have had the chance to work with the Legislature and appreciated that the supplemental budget they passed closely aligned with the recommendations he put forward in December.

