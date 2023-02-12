Coal train-Powder River Basin

A coal train rolls past a truck-and-shovel coal mining operation in the Powder River Basin north of Gillette on Sept. 2, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

A legislative effort to prop up the coal industry is hitting free-market headwinds.

The 2020 measure mandated that utilities looking to close coal-fired power plants first try to retrofit the facilities with carbon capture technology. Black Hills Energy, however, announced last week that it is struggling to find bidders to take on the work at two of its facilities.

