On Jan. 25, Governor Mark Gordon announced a proposal to modernize and refocus Wyoming’s higher education system. The initiative, called Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN), calls for collaboration between the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges.
The WIN initiative will have the state’s higher education institutions collaborate and develop strategic programming that focuses on Wyoming’s specific need. It emphasizes workforce development in high potential areas, supporting entrepreneurs, research and market analysis, and developing outside revenue sources for students.
“Wyoming institutions of higher education are excited to take our relationships to a higher level with a focus on helping propel the state’s economy,” said Ed Seidel, president of UW. He added that the initiative has identified opportunities for collaboration across the state.
Gordon explained that this collaborative approach will allow the state to better focus its resources to assist both existing industries, and areas identified as having significant growth potential.
“Our goal is a unified effort that will help catalyze economic development, strengthen our workforce, support Wyoming businesses and enhance our ability to attract businesses from out of the state,” said Gordon.
WIN is intended to support the state’s overall economic vision set forth by the Wyoming Business Council. This economic vision includes adding value to core industries, activating new economic sectors, and leveraging partnerships and expertise across the state.
“I’m really excited about the trajectory of UW under Ed Seidel. His vision includes how to help the entire state,” said Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council.
IN ALBANY COUNTY
Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College (LCCC), shares in Dorrell’s optimism and excitement. He added that LCCC already has a close working relationship with UW, and that many students transfer between the two institutions. He hopes that WIN will build upon that existing partnership.
While it’s still in the very early planning stages, Schaffer hopes that the initiative will focus on programs that support entrepreneurs and the creation of new businesses in the community. He added that he sees great potential in the digital sectors, including software engineering and app development.
“I also think there’s opportunity for the manufacturing industry,” he said. He cited the High Altitude Manufacturing Partnership in Southern Wyoming as a potential resource and partner.
Schaffer sees WIN as a chance to share higher education curriculum more effectively and efficiently across the state.
“How and where is still up in the air. It’s exciting that the governor is helping us chart this vision,” he said.
Dorrell expressed his own hopes for how WIN might affect the community. While he emphasized staying true to the core industries in the state—hospitality, energy, and agriculture—he also hopes that the initiative will look towards the future. He noted that technology and computer sciences were growing exponentially, and he hopes that WIN will help grow that sector in the state. He also believes that there is a bright future for health sciences.
He hopes that the WIN initiative will create what he calls a “culture of commercialization.” In other words, that it will lead to the creation of good jobs in Wyoming.
HOPE FOR THE FUTURE
Dorrell noted that the small population size of Wyoming is both a gift and a curse. Fewer people means a smaller workforce. But, Wyoming is also a tight knit community. That makes it easier to network and leverage statewide partnerships.
“When we talk to folks across the state, we have people putting on their work boots to figure out how we’re going to make our economic situation better. Things are challenging, but I see a lot of optimism and a lot of hard work,” Dorrell said.