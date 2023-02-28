CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon issued 21 line-item vetoes to the supplemental budget bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature this general session.

The vetoes — outlined in a letter sent Friday evening to House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale — balanced applauding the successes of lawmakers and representing disagreements he said in no way detracted from their hard work.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus