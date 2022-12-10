Schwartz-Gordon JAC budget.jpg

Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, left, shakes hands with Gov. Mark Gordon before the governor presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Cheyenne. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon presented his supplemental budget recommendations Thursday morning to state lawmakers, and reiterated the need to invest in the future and not squander the “serendipitous amount of funding putting us in a good position in the short term.”

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee seemed to welcome his proposals, and the chairmen said they will review them diligently throughout the budget hearings that continue into next week.

