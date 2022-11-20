Gov. Gordon-supplemental budget

Gov. Mark Gordon introduces his 2023-24 supplemental budget proposal during a press conference in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation for the 2023-24 supplemental budget matches his previous call for fiscal conservatism in the wake of a higher-than-expected state revenue forecast.

While there is close to $1 billion available in the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account for the budget, Gordon recommended putting $412 million into the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. This was his largest recommendation within the total $908 million appropriation from the general fund.

