Gov. Gordon listens during bill signing

Gov. Mark Gordon listens during a ceremony March 2, 2023, at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The governor had until midnight Saturday night to veto any other bills passed during the general session.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed a ballot form bill Friday that he argued could confuse voters and suppress absentee voting.

He explained his reasoning for the veto of Senate File 131 in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Chuck Gray, but started with defending Wyoming’s election integrity. The governor said election integrity and security were campaign issues for several candidates, which led to bills being brought forward to address those concerns and follow through on campaign promises in the general session.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus