Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who held a Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, is working to reduce the stigmas around mental health through a series of webinars.

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s top official is continuing ongoing work to reduce stigma around mental health issues and improve resiliency in Wyoming communities, according to his staff.

Following the Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office is offering a series of webinars focused on topics like self-healing communities; protective factors and the social and emotional competence of children; and social determinants of health and prevention. The webinars continue into February, and possibly longer. All are free and open to the public.

