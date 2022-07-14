Efforts to increase postsecondary graduation rates have begun to pay off for University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College.
University of Wyoming’s six-year graduation rate has improved by 3.5 percentage points to 60.2% of students graduating in the cohort between 2015 and 2021, according to a UW press release.
At LCCC, the graduation rate has increased by more than 100% in the past decade to a rate of 38%, said LCCC President Joe Schaffer.
While Schaffer said there’s still room to grow, the growing graduation rate is a sign of success and culmination of statewide initiatives to increase educational attainment and get more Wyomingites into the local workforce.
The statewide percentage of postsecondary degrees and credentials was 51.6% in 2019, up from 45.1% in 2017, the press release says.
The changes were driven by the Educational Attainment Executive Council, which includes representatives from UW, community colleges, businesses and politicians throughout the state.
The group formed in 2018 and has since created multiple initiatives toward its goal, such as the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, data sharing platforms and expanded degree opportunities at community colleges.
LCCC completely revamped the way it approaches credential programs, tailoring them to match workforce needs and allow students to explore a range of interests without wasting as much time and money, Schaffer said.
The school also started including academic and career advising early in a student’s educational career so they can stay on a clear path throughout their education.
“If we can get more to come to college and we’re better at getting them to earn a credential, they will contribute more to Wyoming’s workforce needs,” Schaffer said.
One of the most anticipated initiatives from the council is the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship program, which the Wyoming Legislature passed earlier this year. When the scholarship becomes available, it will give adult students an opportunity to seek secondary education for a lower cost.
The scholarship will be open to Wyoming residents age 24 or older. Qualifying students will be eligible to receive a total of $7,200 over the course of four academic terms.
“With the successes of efforts like Wyoming Works and Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship programs, as well as the full integration of the attainment work across the higher education institutions and partnering agencies, there is a solid set of building blocks in place for the next stage of success through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and other economic development efforts,” Sandy Caldwell, executive director of Wyoming Community College Commission, says in the press release.
Schaffer explained that while the economy and workforce shortages are making it easier for high school graduates to get pulled into the workforce before having a chance to pursue higher education. Also, more graduates will have positive effects in the long term.
“We have to grow the pool of college educated,” he said. “The quality of our workforce is going to determine how successful our economy will be.”