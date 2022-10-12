gtnp family liaison

Katie Tozier and Elizabeth Maki are family liaisons for Grand Teton National Park. They serve this volunteer role, in addition to their duties as "education ranges," as a communications bridge between families and first responders following injuries, traumatic incidents and death in the park. 

 Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — When a visitor is lost or injured in the vast, mountainous landscape of Grand Teton National Park, a small and little-known team of park volunteers steps out of the shadows of first responders to lend a hand and a heart.

The seldom-mentioned family liaison officers provide critical support to search and rescue crews by communicating with families in the event of a death or crisis in the national park.

