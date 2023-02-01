LANDER — Imagine the number of times farmers and ranchers in the Mountain West have squinted up to the sky on a hot, dry day, watched riverbanks reduced to muddy gorges, and prayed for rain. The persistent drought that has plagued parts of the country does not simply produce more and bigger wildfires that threaten homes.

The drought endangers the farmers and ranchers who nourish the entire nation, and while scientists and government agencies procure reports and log data, there are few programs out there that take the problem down to the boots on the ground and the landowners who know best what might help.

