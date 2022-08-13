Suicide support

Lou Farley, spiritual and bereavement counselor at Hospice of Laramie, considers himself a listener at the Survivors of Suicide group he facilitates. It meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

Suicide is an intensely personal act with an impact that ripples through families and communities. It triggers grief not only from loss, but from the many unanswered questions family and friends are left with.

The need for a specialized place to cope with that grief is one of the reasons Survivors of Suicide, a support group in Laramie, meets weekly, said Lou Farley, the group’s coordinator.

