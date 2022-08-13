...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Lou Farley, spiritual and bereavement counselor at Hospice of Laramie, considers himself a listener at the Survivors of Suicide group he facilitates. It meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Suicide is an intensely personal act with an impact that ripples through families and communities. It triggers grief not only from loss, but from the many unanswered questions family and friends are left with.
The need for a specialized place to cope with that grief is one of the reasons Survivors of Suicide, a support group in Laramie, meets weekly, said Lou Farley, the group’s coordinator.
“The feelings are tender, raw. Suicide grief is complicated,” Farley said. “Many people who survive a suicide experience abandonment, rejection. Not just from the family, but for that which life offered.
“The person electing suicide is telling them, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’”
The group routinely has six to eight people at its weekly meetings at Hospice of Laramie, where Farley is spiritual director and counselor. It averages six to eight participants s week and has been meeting for about a year.
A group for survivors is not a replacement for therapy but is a place to go where the grief of a suicide is something others understand, Farley said.
It is a place to help heal, not to “get over it,” he said.
“There is no getting past it. People will live with the reality for the rest of their life,” Farley said of the impact of suicide.
The role of the group is to “understand intimately,” Farley said, whether it is rejection, shame or questioning what else might have been done.
“If the survivor was in a primary relationship such as a spouse, some may feel inadequate or insufficient,” he said.
There also is deep shame for some.
“Shame can come from, ‘I never knew it was coming. I didn’t see it,’” he said.
Farley, who served as a counselor in Laramie for 30 years before retiring, said he knows there is nothing that will immediately take the pain of loss away. There are no magic words or bits of advice that will eliminate the pain of grief, and he emphasizes that the group offers support, not a cure.
There is nothing to say to a grieving person to “fix” their feelings, Farley said.
“What they need is someone to hear them, and (in this group) they are hearing. I’m not the leader of the group, I’m the facilitator of the group,” he said.
I that role, Farley said he tries to be someone who can bring people together.
“I see them as an organism. My job is to optimize the sense of community, compassion,” he said. “We say talk whenever you are ready to talk and don’t until you’re ready.”
Even in the few months the group has been meeting, Farley said he’s seen “significant progress. It’s amazing what these people offer each other. We ‘get’ each other here.”
Farley said the group has created “a common sense of hope for healing — first for themselves and one another — courage to say the vulnerable thing; acceptance of one another.”
Farley said the number of suicides in Wyoming is a problem that has been growing. Although many survivors feel they should have been able to prevent the death, that is not a position supported by current psychological understanding of suicide, he said.
In Wyoming, he said the attitude that one’s problems are “nobody else’s business” may contribute to the number of suicide deaths. There is a reluctance for many to ask for or receive care.
“We pride ourselves in our individualism,” said about the prevailing thinking of being Western and independent, what many call the “cowboy way.”
Laramie, though, is different in that the community is responsive to people’s needs, Farley said. He cited the support for Hospice of Laramie and for the Survivors of Grief Support Group as examples.
“We are a rare oasis of valuing a community over the individual,” he said. “We take care of others here.”