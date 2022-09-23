A representative from the University of Wyoming student government shared a list of student concerns with Laramie City Council during a meeting on Tuesday.

Landlord relationships, mental health and campus construction projects encapsulate some of the issues facing students that the city could help with, Associated Students of UW director Caitlin Heddins said.

UW residence hall project

An illustration portrays the finished south residence hall and lawn on the University of Wyoming campus. The parking lot outside the Wyoming Union will be closed to make room for the lawn. 

