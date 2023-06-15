Calf with LED

Calf 746 of the Sommers Ranch sports a motion-triggered LED light on its left ear that is meant to ward off predators. Researchers developing the devices hope to integrate the lights with an identification tag like the one on the calf’s right ear.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Both sides of a legal dispute over grizzly bear and cattle conflicts in the Upper Green River drainage say an apparent appeals court win for wildlife advocates lacks teeth and will have no effect on contested grazing operations.

The case concerns the Upper Green River Cattlemen’s Association’s allotments on the Bridger-Teton National Forest — the most conflict-prone swath of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In 2019, federal wildlife officials greenlit the killing of up to 72 grizzly bears there over 10 years, saying that bear losses at that pace wouldn’t jeopardize the species, despite it being classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

