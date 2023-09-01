Grizzly 399-single cub May 2023

Grizzly 399 and her single cub of the year wander through Grand Teton National Park after emerging from the forest in May after winter hibernation. Madison Meeks Photography.

 Madison Meeks Photography/Courtesy

JACKSON — Brian McCooey thought it odd.

Before he put his eyes on the traffic, he saw it on his GPS app: a cluster of red around the Gros Ventre River bridge, but nowhere else on Highway 89/191 between him and downtown Jackson. He assumed people had stopped to gawk at moose or a herd of elk. But he also decided to stop, and walked out onto the bridge.

