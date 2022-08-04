Cubs

Two of bear 399’s 2-year-old offspring size up photographers who cut off their desired travel path near the residence occupied by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Jackson Lake Dam operator.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Grizzly 1057 — the subadult offspring of famous grizzly mother 399 that wildlife officials killed last month — had eschewed its natural habitat and boldly sought human food as taught, a top wildlife official said.

Grizzly 1057 left Jackson Hole earlier this year after being weaned by its mother. It wandered some 35 miles to the Upper Green River Valley by early July when residents began to see it frequenting rural neighborhoods.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus