Peabody’s grocery store, at 202 S. 2nd St., Laramie, now the location of the Crowbar & Grill. The street is unpaved and the sidewalk is wooden; the people are unidentified. The buggy out front might belong to a customer as it is too small for a typical delivery wagon. The photo, half of a stereopticon slide, was taken around 1878 by A.S. Peabody’s younger brother Edwin from Salem, Mass., a professional photographer. Channing S. Dunbar, the previous owner, was still named in a sign under the building’s cornice. The partial view of the building to the left is Edward Ivinson’s Wyoming National Bank of Laramie, which he sold in 1888.

 Laramie Plains Museum/Courtesy

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series about the history of grocery stores in Laramie.

From 1868 to 1890, Laramie’s first 22 years, there were more than 40 different grocery, bakery and meat market proprietors. This estimate is based on newspaper advertisements. Most stores were in the four blocks of 2nd Street, from University Avenue to Custer Street.

