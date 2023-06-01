.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Community and hospital leaders celebrated the official start of a new emergency department and ambulance garage expansion and remodeling project on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with a groundbreaking ceremony. Joe Steiner, IMH board of directors chairman, spoke to a group of about 50 people. The emergency room remained open during the event and ambulances dispatched.
Poised to move a small amount of dirt are, from left, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Albany County Hospital District Chairman Rex Gantenbein and Ivinson Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus. The hospital district owns the hospital and has a long-term lease with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Inc. to operate it.
The groundbreaking crew got ready to dig the first bits of ceremonial soil by gearing up with hard hats. Getting ready are, from left, Konea Dory, an emergency department nurse; Gabby Sanders, an emergency department technician; Bill Gern, president of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation; behind him is Shannon Polk, foundation executive director.
Community and hospital leaders celebrated the official start of a new emergency department and ambulance garage expansion and remodeling project on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with a groundbreaking ceremony. Joe Steiner, IMH board of directors chairman, spoke to a group of about 50 people. The emergency room remained open during the event and ambulances dispatched.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Poised to move a small amount of dirt are, from left, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Albany County Hospital District Chairman Rex Gantenbein and Ivinson Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus. The hospital district owns the hospital and has a long-term lease with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Inc. to operate it.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
The groundbreaking crew got ready to dig the first bits of ceremonial soil by gearing up with hard hats. Getting ready are, from left, Konea Dory, an emergency department nurse; Gabby Sanders, an emergency department technician; Bill Gern, president of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation; behind him is Shannon Polk, foundation executive director.
A crowd of hospital and community leaders gathered in front of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital emergency entrance Wednesday to officially launch the beginning of its $14 million emergency department renovation and remodeling project.
Though some initial phases of the project have already started, rebar will be delivered in June and construction fencing will go up next week, Doug Faus, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said.