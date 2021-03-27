A group of local women has been working for the last year to make sure deputies in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office know they’re appreciated by the community.
They call themselves the Grateful Gals, and they manifest their gratitude through bi-monthly cards and small gifts to each deputy.
“It’s just showing gratitude and appreciation for what they do,” said Teri Lake, one of the group’s members.
On Thursday afternoon at the Albany County Courthouse, a half-dozen deputies met with a half-dozen Grateful Gals, who presented them with 50 cards and gift certificates to West Laramie Fly Store — enough for the whole office, plus a few extra.
Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said everyone in the office is glad when the group comes around.
“It’s really, really nice, and we appreciate it,” he said.
The start of the Grateful Gals traces back to a Colorado Springs, Colorado-based organization called Shield 616. Founded by police officer Jake Skifstad about five years ago, the organization aims to equip law enforcement officers with rifle-rated protective equipment and connect them with community members who commit to supporting them.
“Our mission is to get upgraded protective gear to officers in need and agencies in need at no cost to the officer or the agency. That’s half of our mission,” said Shield 616 donor relations manager Marcy Deeds. “The other half is to connect community members with their local law enforcement and first responders — to let those first responders that are working hard know that they are appreciated and loved in their community.”
In 2019, Shield 616 donated vests, rifle plates and helmets to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie Police Department and University of Wyoming Police Department. Funding for the equipment came from a foundation and a private donor.
Through the Laramie grapevine, Sandi Brome heard about the donated equipment and that Shield 616 was looking for community members to join the effort in supporting local officers. Not wanting anyone to be left out, she gathered a group of friends and they decided they’d take the whole Sheriff’s Office.
“I love her heart and how she has taken this to the next step to make those deputies feel loved, and feel special, and know that their community supports them,” Deeds said.
They initially called themselves the Grateful Grandmas before the group grew to include members of all ages. To them, Albany County law enforcement officers are their neighbors, relatives and friends. They know it’s not an easy time to be in law enforcement.
“We want them to be just as safe as they’re trying to keep us,” Brome said.
Their goal is to give cards at least every other month. Because the Covid-19 pandemic took off soon after they started last February, the group decided they’d purchase gift cards from local businesses to pass on to the deputies. Business owners have responded with like enthusiasm, and some match the group’s donation.
“When we approach them, they’re very much onboard,” Lake said.
Deeds said Shield 616 works in 28 states and has made donations or is planning donations in several other Wyoming communities. They also have a special fund that collects money to purchase equipment for law enforcement agencies in small communities, where local donors are harder to come by. In each case, Shield 616 purchases gear that’s measured to fit each officer.
“One size does not fit all for armor,” she said. “If you’re wearing a hand-me-down vest from someone else, it’s not the case that it will fit like it should.”
Go to shield616.org for more information about the organization. Anyone who wants to join the Grateful Gals can contact Brome at 760-5388.