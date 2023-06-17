Wyoming Hunger Initiative logo

The Grow a Little Extra project has started for its third year in Albany County with free seeds available at the Albany County Extension office.

CNP educator, Jess Dooley, will coordinate Grow a Little Extra efforts in the area, including accepting produce donations, weighing them, and distributing them to local anti-hunger organizations. In Albany County Grow a Little Extra donations will go toward Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus