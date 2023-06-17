The Grow a Little Extra project has started for its third year in Albany County with free seeds available at the Albany County Extension office.
CNP educator, Jess Dooley, will coordinate Grow a Little Extra efforts in the area, including accepting produce donations, weighing them, and distributing them to local anti-hunger organizations. In Albany County Grow a Little Extra donations will go toward Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The project encourages home gardeners to “grow a little extra,” existing community gardens to dedicate one or two sections to growing food speciﬁcally for donation, and churches or community organizations who want to start a new garden to grow food for the community. Grow a Little Extra is a collaborative effort between First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the University of Wyoming Extension and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program.
In 2022, the Grow a Little Extra partnership donated more than 35,000 pounds of produce to anti-hunger organizations in the state. Fresh produce is difﬁcult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.
“University of Wyoming Extension is already doing good work around the state with their Master Gardener program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program,” Gordon said in the release. “This Wyoming Hunger Initiative effort continues to leverage the work already being done to increase access to local produce for a wide range of people in Wyoming.”
Strengthening local food systems reduces food insecurity and increases positive health outcomes, which supports Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s goal of ensuring nourished kids, healthy families, and thriving communities across the state.
“The Cent$ible Nutrition Program and UW Extension values the partnership with the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative to increase access to locally grown fresh produce to people in need,” Cent$ible Nutrition State Director Mindy Meuli said in the release. “Together, we have been able to increase produce donations and nutrition education to food pantry and anti-hunger agency patrons.”
Anyone in the state of Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Extension ofﬁce, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.