Robert “Benny” Benson likes to see things grow.
It’s fitting, then, that his business, Windmill Hill Greenhouse, has been growing since 1983. While many businesses measure growth on financial spreadsheets, growth at Windmill Hill also is spread throughout eight greenhouses and a small forest of ready-to-plant trees.
Windmill Hill started on what had been a junkyard next to the Benson family home. It has grown from one greenhouse to eight with 16 full-time and part-time employees.
The greenhouse gets its name from the remnants of the 1890s-era Windmill Ranch. Where others saw a property full of junk, Benson saw a growth opportunity — plants flourishing.
“I was working in a lumberyard and the lumberyard closed down,” Benson said. “I didn’t know anything else except the greenhouse business. My family had been in the greenhouse business in Rhode Island since the 1930s and I grew up with it, worked in it all the time until I moved out here.”
Benson moved to Laramie in 1972 to attend the University of Wyoming. He graduated, liked Laramie, and stayed. After being in Wyoming, he found Rhode Island just too crowded.
In 1980, he married the late Carol Garbutt-Benson.
“It’s kind of funny. My wife was a CPA and attorney. She used to say that everybody who left her office, left with a frown and they leave me with a smile,” Benson said.
Windmill Hill is primarily a retail greenhouse and nursery, with most of its trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, pots, and hanging baskets going to customers’ homes.
“I really enjoy working with people and then going around and seeing trees we planted 20 years ago, how they’re doing,” Benson said.
The greenhouse also supplies the flowers for plant holders for the Laramie Main Street Alliance.
During the past 40 years, individual varieties have changed but customers still look for petunias and marigolds, tomatoes, and all kinds of trees and shrubs.
Perennials remain popular, and the greenhouse offers 100 different varieties.
For customers without either a greenhouse or green thumb, Windmill Hill will plant customer-owned pots and containers early in the spring, and keep them until weather permits them to be placed outside.
The greenhouse also offers a tree-planting service.
Benson does not do landscape planning, but readily shares advice to gardeners. His advice, as well as the knowledge of his crew, is always free.
“He answers questions for anyone who stops or calls. Many have told him that he should charge for his plant and tree knowledge and advice, and Benny just shakes his head ‘no’ and laughs,” Joseph Schroer, one of the crew, wrote in an email to the Laramie Boomerang.
His advice often starts with knowing the soil, the climate and the altitude. His first bit of advice is to make sure local gardeners prepare their garden beds.
“Depending on the area in town, the soil is different all over the place. It needs compost. The soil around here is not good,” Benson explained. “Acidifying the soil is important, we have a lot of alkali here naturally, throughout the Rocky Mountains.”
He asks customers about altitude, and whether a particular tree or shrub will try to survive on the prairie or the upslope of the Snowy Range in Centennial.
As with much of life in Albany County, success after planting is very weather dependent. He watches the weather constantly.
Hail is something that is always a concern in a greenhouse operation, but Benson doesn’t have a solution for preventing damage, given the size of his operation.
“I cross my fingers and hope it goes away. There’s not much you can do. You hope it’s not too bad,” he said, adding that this summer he saw hail that was the largest he has seen in Laramie.
No matter how weather delivers water, water is key in gardening. Benson said he learned the impact of good water early in the Windmill Hill operation.
“We started with one greenhouse next door. We had a well. I found out the well water was not good for plants,” Benson said.
That meant hauling water for 14 years.
“I hired a guy. That’s all he did, 6 o’clock in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, seven days a week, was haul water, back and forth to the city, 14, 15 trips a day,” he said.
That ended when a water district was formed and residents of the area could tap into the city of Laramie wells. Benson served on the water district steering committee and board of directors.
Today, the challenge is not water but freight prices and reliable deliveries of plants and pots.
“Last year was terrible for supplies,” Benson said. “I didn’t get one order of plant material this year that was complete.”
Benson insists that even with the challenges, he is never discouraged. “I love the customers. I love what I do. I really enjoy working with the people and I’ve had good employees over the years,” he said.
Benson is most often found at the office in one of the greenhouses, doing the ordering and other paperwork. He gets around with a walker and four-wheeler.
He doesn’t have plans to expand Windmill Hill. “Not at my age,” he said.
Windmill Hill isn’t planning a 40th anniversary celebration, but there is an annual celebration for staff and customers on the last Saturday in October, the close of the greenhouse year.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters