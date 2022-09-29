CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman received jail time after she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy last year.

Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 40, will serve 90 days in jail, followed by one year of supervised probation. During that time, she will be barred from driving a motor vehicle.

